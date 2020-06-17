Newhall traffic collision results in small vehicle fire

A two-car crash in Newhall on Wednesday resulted in a small vehicle fire, but no major injuries.

The report of the collision came in at 9:27 a.m. at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue.

“(The call) came in as a traffic collision with a fire,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It’s showing smoke.”

No persons were trapped within either vehicle, according to Lopez.

The collision has resulted in traffic on both sides on Railroad and Newhall Avenue as crews work to clear the scene.