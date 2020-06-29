No bank robbery reported at Wells Fargo

Sheriff’s Station officials reported there was no bank robbery at a Wells Fargo location on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch on Monday afternoon.

The call was dispatched to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials at 11:37 a.m. However, deputies quickly learned no robbery was attempted, contrary to initial reports Monday.

“The person had mental health issues,” said Sgt. Beverly Nottingham of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, regarding a witness account that someone left the bank after a robbery attempt.

No one from the bank contacted Sheriff’s Station officials about the incident, Nottingham added.

Mental health professionals were also called to the scene, according to officials.

No one was taken into custody.