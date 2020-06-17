CHP investigating report of drive-by shooting on Highway 14; incident ends in rollover crash

One person was trapped in their vehicle following a traffic collision believed to have been started by a driveby shooting in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce.

“Witnesses reported that it could’ve been a drive-by shooting,” said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol.

The call came in at approximately 10:37 a.m. about a mile south of Escondido Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“Call came in as a solo-vehicle overturned, no fire,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The initial report from California HIghway Patrol indicated that one vehicle had gone over the center divider of the freeway, overturned and went into the far left lanes on the other side.

The patient was extricated at approximately 10:50 a.m.

It is suspected that the car that overturned, a white sedan, was the victim of the shooting, according to Greengard.

The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene.