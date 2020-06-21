One sent to hospital after motorcycle crash

Breaking News File Art
One person was transported to a local hospital following a solo-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 14 Sunday afternoon. 

Just before 2 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a motorcycle down on southbound Highway 14, north of Golden Valley Road, according to CHP Officer Tony Polizzi and Fire Supervisor Melanie Flores.

“It’s a solo-vehicle motorcycle collision,” Polizzi said. 

One person with unknown injuries was then transported to a local hospital, Flores added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

