Plum Canyon: City celebrates opening of its 35th park

Santa Clarita city officials celebrated the opening of Plum Canyon Park on Thursday, marking the addition of the city’s 35th park.

Though not yet on the map, the 7.4-acre site is located on Skyline Ranch Road near Bension Drive and Annmae Place in Saugus, and part of the 3,118 acres annexed by the city in 2018. Of that land comes the Skyline Ranch developments and 80 acres rezoned as open space, which include the park.

“I am excited to say this is now the 35th park that is now open in the city of Santa Clarita — almost one for each of our cityhood,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth during the park’s ribbon-cutting event Thursday. “You can see the amazing view of the valley that you get from this park.”

The site features multiple amenities, including a playground, baseball field, basketball court, shaded seating and three fitness zones, walkways, public restrooms, two parking lots and a trailhead at the far end of the park.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth cuts the ribbon at the opening of Plum Canyon Park Thursday morning. June 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Due to continued safety measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smyth announced that only some amenities, such as the playground and baseball fields, would remain closed until restrictions are lifted.

“Unfortunately, those are still going to be closed until the county lifts those orders but today we do officially open the walkways, seating areas (and) our public restrooms,” he said.

Plum Canyon Park is located within walking distance of homes in the Skyline Ranch development project. June 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

While they can’t wait for the play structure to open, especially the slide, the walkway area will do, for now, said Jose Echauri and his son Remmy, who live adjacent to the park.

“Most of us that moved here was, for one, because of the cul-de-sac and second, because of the park. So, even though it’s closed we still get to walk and see it and teach our kids that it’s not time yet but I mean it’s still really exciting,” said Echauri.