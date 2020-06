A power outage affected approximately 1,625 residents in Newhall on Tuesday.

The outage was reported shortly after a transformer explosion on Lyons Avenue and Kansas Street in Newhall at 4:07 p.m.

“The report made was a transformer on fire,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The outage had a reported repair time of 5:30 p.m., however, as of 4:30 p.m., Southern California Edison crews were still analyzing the problem.