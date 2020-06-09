Public Health: Protesters should quarantine for two weeks

Los Angeles County Public Health officials are advising individuals who have attended a protest recently to self-isolate for two weeks and monitor symptoms related to COVID-19.

On its social media, Public Health and the County released Tuesday the advisory, as well as shared instructions for close contacts to the virus on how to properly quarantine and urged people to get tested if they develop symptoms.

The instructions define a close contact as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes and or someone who had unprotected contact with an infected person’s body fluids, such as being coughed or sneezed on or sharing utensils.

On Monday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the department is working to help residents understand what the best course of action to take if individuals believe they may have been exposed during their activities, including attending protests.

“(I)f you found yourself in a really crowded situation for more than 15 minutes where you were very close to other people who may not have been wearing a face-covering at all, our recommendation still is that you self-quarantine for 14 days — that’s the full incubation period for this virus,” she said, adding that those with underlying health conditions should speak with their providers.

A negative diagnosis, should one get tested, does not guarantee that an individual won’t become infected over the course of the 14-day quarantine period, said Ferrer.

The notice comes after thousands of Los Angeles County residents, including within the Santa Clarita Valley have gathered to protest over the past several days following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

On Thursday, Santa Clarita saw its largest George Floyd protest, with about 800 people marching and gathering throughout the SCV Sheriff’s Station, City Hall and the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway. Many were seen wearing face masks.