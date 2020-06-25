Santa Clarita cases increase by 65; brings total to 2,973

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley have increased by 65 in the last day, bringing the local total to 2,973.

The cases for the Santa Clarita Valley include those from an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, whose cases are being tabulated under those recorded for Castaic. As of Thursday, Castaic has 1,772 cases — an increase of 38 in the last day.

As of Thursday, when the numbers were most recently available, there were 30 deaths related to COVID-19 in the SCV since the onset of the pandemic.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, there were 2,012 new confirmed cases and 42 new deaths reported in the last day. Thursday’s report brings the total number of deaths countywide to 3,246 and the total number of cases to 91,467.

Of those who died, 31 were over the age of 65, eight were between the ages of 41-65 and one was between the ages of 18-40; 30 had underlying conditions. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach and another was reported by the city of Pasadena.

The mortality rate within L.A. County is now 3.54% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,725 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 282 tests returning positive, 2,766 negative and 50 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Thirteen people remained in the hospital, and 99 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,973 as of Thursday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,031

Unincorporated – Acton: 20

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 11

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,772 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 52

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 25

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

