Santa Clarita receives ACLU letter over curfew

Santa Clarita city officials are reviewing a letter received from the ACLU regarding a concern over the legality of the city’s curfew, set to take effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We respectfully request that you rescind or substantially restrict the curfew order issued on May 30,” the letter states.

The letter also mentions a lawsuit filed on behalf of “an organization and several individuals challenging similar curfews.”

City officials acknowledged the letter Thursday afternoon, and said it’s under review.

Los Angeles County rescinded its curfew Wednesday.

