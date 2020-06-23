SCV cases grow by 37 in the last day; brings total to 2,897

The Santa Clarita Valley saw a 37-case increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last day, bringing the total number of cases reported locally to 2,897.

The numbers for the SCV include those reported out of Pitchess Detention Center, whose numbers are being included in Castaic’s figures. As of Tuesday, Castaic and Pitchess Detention Center have a total of 1,734 confirmed cases, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The majority of the Castaic cases are from the jail, but it remains unclear from the county’s reporting what that exact number is.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, there were 2,364 newly reported cases in the last day and 34 new deaths related to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases countywide to 88,262 and the total number of deaths to 3,171.

Of those who died in the last day, 27 were over the age of 65, six were between 41-65 and one was between the ages of 18-40. Twenty-seven had underlying conditions, according to the Public Health Department.

The mortality rate countywide is 3.59% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its latest figures last week, reporting a total of 2,343 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 249 tests returning positive, 2,328 negative and 77 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Seven people remained in the hospital, and 94 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

As of Monday, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the SCV was 30. Public Health is expected to provide an update on the total number of deaths, broken down into regions, later Tuesday afternoon.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,897 of Tuesday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 996

Unincorporated – Acton: 20

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 11

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,734 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 50

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 24

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

