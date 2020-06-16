SCV sees 18 new cases of COVID-19

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported Tuesday 18 new cases of COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the total to 2,777.

Tallies for the SCV include the numbers for an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Facility, which is reported under the totals for Castaic. However, due to reporting delays, these numbers are not yet aligned, according to Public Health officials.

On Tuesday, Public Health data showed the detention facility had a total of 1,796 cases and Castaic had 1,721. This makes it unclear how many of the daily reported Castaic cases are Pitchess inmates or Castaic residents.

Public Health officials did not return requests to provide clarity on the discrepancy Tuesday. As of Thursday, the most recent day for which an accurate breakdown was available, more than 60% of all SCV cases were attributed to the Pitchess Detention Center.

Countywide, Public Health reported 33 new deaths and 1,337 new cases, which brought those totals to 2,959 and 75,084, respectively. Of those who died, 24 people were over the age of 65, eight were between the ages of 41 and 65 and one was between the ages of 18 and 40.

As of Tuesday, 1,288 people remain hospitalized, of whom 31% are in the ICU and 25% are on ventilators.

At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged, according to their last report on June 9. Hospital officials are expected to provide an update on Wednesday.

A total of 26 people in the SCV have died due to complications with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, following one additional death reported Monday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,777, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 907

Unincorporated – Acton: 17

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,721 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 41

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

