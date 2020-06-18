Stolen vehicle tracked down to Hart High School parking lot

By Caleb Lunetta and Bobby Block

A stolen vehicle was tracked down to the Hart High School parking lot in Newhall on Thursday.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., a deputy in Newhall spotted a vehicle they believed to be stolen, according to Sgt. David Vangorder of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies collect evidence while responding to the parking lot of Hart High School after detaining two occupants of a suspected Stolen vehicle. June 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“They ran the car and it came back stolen,” said Vangorder. “They did a traffic stop and everyone complied and we’re all good.”

One male and one female were detained as a result of the incident.

According to law enforcement personnel on the scene, they had been tipped off to the vehicle through an anonymous tipster who claimed the two suspects were connected to mail theft.

The vehicle, a white van, was reportedly stolen out of the Antelope Valley.

Deputies investigate a white van suspected of being stolen out of the Antelope Valley. June 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.