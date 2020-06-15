Suspected Macy’s grand theft results in two arrested

Two suspects were arrested after an alleged grand theft at Macy’s Monday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a vehicle they pulled over on Magic Mountain Parkway near Town Center Dr. Monday afternoon. June 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

Suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located shortly after nearby on Magic Mountain Parkway, near Town Center Drive.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, taking two suspects in connection with the incident into custody, Mohrhoff said.

Both suspects were then arrested on suspicion of grand theft, according to a social media post from the department.

