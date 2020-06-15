Suspected Macy’s grand theft results in two arrested

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of grand theft in Valencia Monday afternoon. June 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal
Two suspects were arrested after an alleged grand theft at Macy’s Monday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a vehicle they pulled over on Magic Mountain Parkway near Town Center Dr. Monday afternoon. June 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

Suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located shortly after nearby on Magic Mountain Parkway, near Town Center Drive.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, taking two suspects in connection with the incident into custody, Mohrhoff said.

Both suspects were then arrested on suspicion of grand theft, according to a social media post from the department.

