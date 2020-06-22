Apart from the Golden Gate bridge and 49ers, technology is what makes California what it is. This is the reason for the cropping up of Silicon Valley and the reason why tech enthusiasts from around the world flock to the Bay Area. And, that’s the reason you find the best software developers in California. It helps Innovation is the language spoken here, where companies across diverse niches have tech-infused in them in one way or another.
According to the Global Cities Report by AT Kearney, San Francisco ranked 3rd among top cities on projected influence and global standing. In simple words, San Francisco has become the tech magnet that continues to attract venture capitalists, innovations and R&D specialists and potential unicorn companies. In a region swamped by tech companies, it’s natural that it becomes difficult to find a software development company that can build quality software solutions.
Let’s be honest, companies thriving in California are some of the best in the world. These companies don’t compromise with software or app and that’s why they hire the best development agencies if they don’t have in-house tech capacity. In this blog, I’ve listed the top 5 software development companies in California that are capable of delivering high-quality software solutions using the latest technologies.
Let’s first understand the fundamentals of selecting the right software development company.
How to Choose the Right Software Development Company?
Portfolio
Before approaching a company, it is good to check out their portfolio. Most tech companies have their portfolios on their websites, where you could see the projects they’ve worked on, the scope of the project, the functionalities, and features they’ve implemented and more. These pieces of information will give you an idea if the company could pull off the idea you have in mind.
Technical Expertise
There are hundreds of programming languages and other development technologies. It’s hard to find a company that has expertise in all the technologies. That’s why companies showcase themselves as an expert in a particular segment or technologies. You can check if the companies have partnered with the technology provider. For example, Microsoft partner companies are a good choice for .net development projects.
Software Development Model
This is crucial as this defines the software development life cycle. A company that is abreast of rising technologies will incorporate them in the workflow. Agile development, for instance, is a proven method that paves the way for a seamless software development cycle.
Check if they follow this process or any other hybrid development process. Look at their workflow and ask them about their response if the projects require pivoting after significant development. These can happen and the company you approach should be able to handle them.
Market Reputation
When I say market reputation, I don’t mean the testimonials companies have on their websites. It’s actual client reviews on websites like the Clutch, GoodFirms, etc. These are credible places you can learn more about these custom software development companies in San Francisco. Here you get to know about the actual clients’ feedback to development agencies. You get an idea if they keep up with the promises they make to win their customers.
Best Software Development Companies in San Francisco
Now that you have an idea of how to select development firms in San Francisco, here are some of them you could shortlist and consider.
1. Simform
Simform is a top custom software development company in san francisco with a mission to help successful companies extend their tech capacity. Since 2010, their team of 280+ experts has helped businesses elevate their value through our development services.
They help clients decide the right architecture and processes to follow and oversee the successful delivery of your software projects. Simform helps companies become innovation leaders by delivering software teams on demand.
Services
- Mobile app development
- AI development
- Product designing
- Software testing
- API integration
- Software development
Key Clients
- Marriot
- Sony Music
- Red Bull
- Hilton
- Boy Scouts Of America
Number of Employees: 280+
2. Appstem
Established in the year 2010, Appstem has been in the market for a decade. Over the years, they’ve worked on projects from both unicorn startups and Fortune 500 companies. They specialize in transforming complex problems into elegant solutions. They also work with companies that have mobile applications at the core of their business. With their user-first approach, they help you accomplish your business goals no matter if it involves topping the app stores or saving people’s lives.
Services
- UI/UX/Visual Design
- Brand Strategy
- Product Strategy and Measurement
- Full-stack Development
- Usability Testing
- Rapid Prototyping and more
Key Clients
- Tesla Motors
- Johnson and Johnson
- San Francisco General Hospital
- Mammoth Mountain
- UC Davis
Number of Employees: 25+
3. Xim Inc
Xim Inc is one of the oldest and the most experienced software development companies in San Francisco, they have been in the business for over two decades. Headquartered in San Francisco, they have seven development centers across the globe including Belarus, Russia and more. Their portfolio boasts of an impressive bandwagon of brands, who have collaborated with them for diverse tech services. They also specialize in mobile games apart from conventional services, making them comprehensive.
Services
- Mobile App Development
- Game Development
- Consulting Web Development
- Blockchain Development
- AR/VR Development and more
Key Clients
- FlatEU
- Epic Quest
- Magic Jigsaw Puzzles
- IntreSYS
- EHRsynergy
Number of Employees: 125+
4. BairesDev
BairesDev is one of the most rapidly growing development companies in the region. The company boasts of the fact that it has the largest application pool in the tech sector. However, it handpicks only 1% of the talent that applies.
It claims that this helps in working with the best of the minds in the industry, who bring in exposure and expertise to the table. BairesDev is also open to working with tech companies of all sizes. Their impressive portfolio has companies like market players and promising startups.
Services
- Custom Software Development
- Software Testing
- Cloud Computing
- Web and Mobile Development
- IoT
- Data Science and AI
- Blockchain Consulting
- MVP Consulting and more
Key Clients
- Rolls Royce
- IQVIA
- Motorola
- EY
- Viacom
Number of Employees: 990+
5. Proleadsoft
Proleadsoft offers an umbrella of tech services. From services that are required during the ideation stage to those required during product launch, Proleadsoft offers every service you can imagine. One of the best aspects of the company is that it sees all projects alike. So, no matter what your company or project size is, Proleadsoft is always available to extend a helping hand in your company’s vision.
Services
- UI/UX Design
- Web design
- Mobile app development
- Social media and Content Marketing
- SEO, Digital Marketing and PPC
- WordPress and more
Key Clients
- Incline Insurance
- The DJ List
- Nofomo
- Travel Merchants
Number of Employees: 30+
Wrapping Up
By the time you’re done reading this, another startup would have just opened up, awaiting a pizza. That’s how the place rolls. Good companies are everywhere but it all boils down to your requirements. So, choose the companies from our list, talk to them, get to understand them better about their work and deliveries. Also, consider the factors I had mentioned to select the right software development company.
This is the dawn of a new year and a new decade. So, make it count. Follow the insights shared on the blog and get your idea turned into a revenue-generating medium.
Good luck!
