Apart from the Golden Gate bridge and 49ers, technology is what makes California what it is. This is the reason for the cropping up of Silicon Valley and the reason why tech enthusiasts from around the world flock to the Bay Area. And, that’s the reason you find the best software developers in California. It helps Innovation is the language spoken here, where companies across diverse niches have tech-infused in them in one way or another.

According to the Global Cities Report by AT Kearney, San Francisco ranked 3rd among top cities on projected influence and global standing. In simple words, San Francisco has become the tech magnet that continues to attract venture capitalists, innovations and R&D specialists and potential unicorn companies. In a region swamped by tech companies, it’s natural that it becomes difficult to find a software development company that can build quality software solutions.

Let’s be honest, companies thriving in California are some of the best in the world. These companies don’t compromise with software or app and that’s why they hire the best development agencies if they don’t have in-house tech capacity. In this blog, I’ve listed the top 5 software development companies in California that are capable of delivering high-quality software solutions using the latest technologies.

Let’s first understand the fundamentals of selecting the right software development company.

How to Choose the Right Software Development Company?

Portfolio

Before approaching a company, it is good to check out their portfolio. Most tech companies have their portfolios on their websites, where you could see the projects they’ve worked on, the scope of the project, the functionalities, and features they’ve implemented and more. These pieces of information will give you an idea if the company could pull off the idea you have in mind.

Technical Expertise

There are hundreds of programming languages and other development technologies. It’s hard to find a company that has expertise in all the technologies. That’s why companies showcase themselves as an expert in a particular segment or technologies. You can check if the companies have partnered with the technology provider. For example, Microsoft partner companies are a good choice for .net development projects.

Software Development Model

This is crucial as this defines the software development life cycle. A company that is abreast of rising technologies will incorporate them in the workflow. Agile development, for instance, is a proven method that paves the way for a seamless software development cycle.

Check if they follow this process or any other hybrid development process. Look at their workflow and ask them about their response if the projects require pivoting after significant development. These can happen and the company you approach should be able to handle them.

Market Reputation

When I say market reputation, I don’t mean the testimonials companies have on their websites. It’s actual client reviews on websites like the Clutch, GoodFirms, etc. These are credible places you can learn more about these custom software development companies in San Francisco. Here you get to know about the actual clients’ feedback to development agencies. You get an idea if they keep up with the promises they make to win their customers.

Best Software Development Companies in San Francisco

Now that you have an idea of how to select development firms in San Francisco, here are some of them you could shortlist and consider.

1. Simform

Simform is a top custom software development company in san francisco with a mission to help successful companies extend their tech capacity. Since 2010, their team of 280+ experts has helped businesses elevate their value through our development services.

They help clients decide the right architecture and processes to follow and oversee the successful delivery of your software projects. Simform helps companies become innovation leaders by delivering software teams on demand.

Services

Mobile app development

AI development

Product designing

Software testing

API integration

Software development

Key Clients

Marriot

Sony Music

Red Bull

Hilton

Boy Scouts Of America

Number of Employees: 280+

2. Appstem

Established in the year 2010, Appstem has been in the market for a decade. Over the years, they’ve worked on projects from both unicorn startups and Fortune 500 companies. They specialize in transforming complex problems into elegant solutions. They also work with companies that have mobile applications at the core of their business. With their user-first approach, they help you accomplish your business goals no matter if it involves topping the app stores or saving people’s lives.

Services

UI/UX/Visual Design

Brand Strategy

Product Strategy and Measurement

Full-stack Development

Usability Testing

Rapid Prototyping and more

Key Clients

Tesla Motors

Johnson and Johnson

San Francisco General Hospital

Mammoth Mountain

UC Davis

Number of Employees: 25+

3. Xim Inc

Xim Inc is one of the oldest and the most experienced software development companies in San Francisco, they have been in the business for over two decades. Headquartered in San Francisco, they have seven development centers across the globe including Belarus, Russia and more. Their portfolio boasts of an impressive bandwagon of brands, who have collaborated with them for diverse tech services. They also specialize in mobile games apart from conventional services, making them comprehensive.

Services

Mobile App Development

Game Development

Consulting Web Development

Blockchain Development

AR/VR Development and more

Key Clients

FlatEU

Epic Quest

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles

IntreSYS

EHRsynergy

Number of Employees: 125+

4. BairesDev

BairesDev is one of the most rapidly growing development companies in the region. The company boasts of the fact that it has the largest application pool in the tech sector. However, it handpicks only 1% of the talent that applies.

It claims that this helps in working with the best of the minds in the industry, who bring in exposure and expertise to the table. BairesDev is also open to working with tech companies of all sizes. Their impressive portfolio has companies like market players and promising startups.

Services

Custom Software Development

Software Testing

Cloud Computing

Web and Mobile Development

IoT

Data Science and AI

Blockchain Consulting

MVP Consulting and more

Key Clients

Rolls Royce

IQVIA

Motorola

EY

Viacom

Number of Employees: 990+

5. Proleadsoft

Proleadsoft offers an umbrella of tech services. From services that are required during the ideation stage to those required during product launch, Proleadsoft offers every service you can imagine. One of the best aspects of the company is that it sees all projects alike. So, no matter what your company or project size is, Proleadsoft is always available to extend a helping hand in your company’s vision.

Services

UI/UX Design

Web design

Mobile app development

Social media and Content Marketing

SEO, Digital Marketing and PPC

WordPress and more

Key Clients

Incline Insurance

The DJ List

Nofomo

Travel Merchants

Number of Employees: 30+

Wrapping Up

By the time you’re done reading this, another startup would have just opened up, awaiting a pizza. That’s how the place rolls. Good companies are everywhere but it all boils down to your requirements. So, choose the companies from our list, talk to them, get to understand them better about their work and deliveries. Also, consider the factors I had mentioned to select the right software development company.

This is the dawn of a new year and a new decade. So, make it count. Follow the insights shared on the blog and get your idea turned into a revenue-generating medium.

Good luck!