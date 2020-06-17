Underwood Jacobs announces public memorial service for slain brother

Angela Underwood Jacobs announced Tuesday a public memorial service for her brother Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal security officer who was fatally shot during protests in Oakland last month.

“You are invited to attend or watch live the public memorial service for my brother Dave Patrick Underwood. Please come show your support to stop the violence,” she said in a statement.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Pinole High School Theater, located at 2900 Pinole Valley Road, in Pinole.

Underwood Jabos, a former Lancaster city councilwoman and 25th Congressional District candidate, recently testified before Congress following the death of her brother, urging lawmakers to consider looking at areas facing racial inequality rather than defunding the police.

Underwood, 53, was stationed at a U.S. Courthouse in Oakland near a protest that turned violent. He was shot and killed on May 29 during a drive-by. An Air Force sergeant, Steven Carrillo, was charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the killing.

Donations to the family’s GoGundMe account, which can be found under “DESIGNATED Support for Patrick Underwood’s family” and organized by Olivia Lillmars, are preferred in lieu of flowers.