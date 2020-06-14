Vehicle fire knocked down on Highway 14

Firefighters quickly snuffed a vehicle fire that began to spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 14 Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14, south of Golden Valley Road, around 11:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Once they arrived on the scene, a truck was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had started to spread to the surrounding brush, but it was quickly extinguished by firefighters, per fire officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials respond to a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal