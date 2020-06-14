Vehicle fire knocked down on Highway 14

Firefighters quickly snuffed a vehicle fire that began to spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 14 Sunday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14, south of Golden Valley Road, around 11:30 a.m., according to fire officials.
Once they arrived on the scene, a truck was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had started to spread to the surrounding brush, but it was quickly extinguished by firefighters, per fire officials.
Advertisement