4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles SCV

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, about 15 miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The epicenter is marked 2 kilometers north of Pacoima at around 4:29 a.m. An aftershock of magnitude 3.3 was recorded just less than 10 minutes after.

The earthquake was felt by some SCV residents. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the seismic event to conduct facility checks. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

