4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles SCV

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, about 15 miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is marked 2 kilometers north of Pacoima at around 4:29 a.m. An aftershock of magnitude 3.3 was recorded just less than 10 minutes after.

The earthquake was felt by some SCV residents. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the seismic event to conduct facility checks.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.