A handful of small outages reported in Santa Clarita

A handful of small power outages have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.

The largest of the power outages was reported to Southern California Edison shortly after 9 a.m. near McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard and affected 298 customers, according to SoCal Edison’s outage map.

As of 10:15 a.m., that outage was affecting three customers and the estimated time of power restoration was 10:30 a.m..

Two other outages were reported in Canyon Country, one near Soledad Canyon Drive and Luther Drive and the other near Sierra Highway and Adon Drive.

The Soledad Canyon outage was first reported around 7:30 a.m. It reportedly was affecting two customers, and power would be restored by 4 p.m..

The Sierra Highway outage was first reported around 8 a.m., was affecting 24 customers and power was expected to be restored at 4 p.m., as well.

For both the Sierra Highway and Soledad outages, the cause for the power failures was SCE upgrading their nearby equipment, according to the outage map.