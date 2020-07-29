Acts of Kindness: Local church donates ‘stay healthy’ kits

Members of the World Mission Society Church of God made “stay healthy” kits to donate to the local community.

“Since we’re not able to gather like before, we haven’t seen many of our friends and family in the community, so we decided to do something nice for them to not feel as alone,” said Alejandra Garcia, volunteer service coordinator at the church.

Each kit contained items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masks, hand sanitizers, alcohol sprays, soap and wipes.

“(We wanted to) give them something that they will use because these (supplies) are something that is very needed through this health crisis,” Garcia added.

World Mission Society Church of God members pose with “stay healthy” kits they made to donate to local residents that included helpful items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Top (left to right): Maritza Sanchez, Leslie Sanchez, Siren Honesto; Bottom: Alejandra Garcia, Arlene Quintana, Gabriela Garcia. Courtesy

Some of the church members who put together these kits lost their jobs or were furloughed due to the pandemic, so they decided to use the free time they had to do something encouraging, according to Garcia.

“During these times, it’s very encouraging to see that people care for you despite the negative things happening with this pandemic going on and people losing their jobs,” Garcia said. “Acts of kindness are very encouraging during these unprecedented times, so it was great to be able to do an activity like this for the community we love.”

Has someone been kind to you recently? If you have a story you’d like to share, please send your stories to [email protected].

World Mission Society Church of God members Gabriela Garcia, Linda E. and Arlene Quintana, left to right, pose with “stay healthy” kits they made to donate to local residents that included helpful items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Courtesy

World Mission Society Church of God members donate “stay healthy” kits they made to local residents that included helpful items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Courtesy

World Mission Society Church of God members pose with “stay healthy” kits they made to donate to local residents that included helpful items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Courtesy

World Mission Society Church of God members Gabriela Garcia, Yozmara M. and Siren Honesto, left to right, pose with “stay healthy” kits they made to donate to local residents that included helpful items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Courtesy