Assemblyman Lackey hospitalized due to COVID-19

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has been hospitalized since Sunday for COVID-19 complications, according to a statement released by his staff via Twitter on Wednesday.

“He is in excellent treatment at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center and anticipates a full recovery,” read the statement issued at 7:55 p.m..

Lackey represents the 36th Assembly District, which includes parts of Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley.

Lackey is one of a handful of members and employees of the state Assembly who have tested positive with the disease, with Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Marina Del Rey, also testing positive.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement sent out on Monday the Assembly would remain in recess until further notice due to the number of positive diagnoses.

“We have taken this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure, and it comes in light of recent news of positive coronavirus tests in the Capitol.”