Cemex contract expires Friday; land bureau denies extension

Cemex’s second 10-year contract proposing a mega-mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon expires Friday, but the Bureau of Land Management requested a one-year extension. The international mining company can still appeal.

With a deadline soon approaching, the city of Santa Clarita called the decades-long battle “over” Tuesday, but acknowledged that Cemex can still appeal to the Interior Board of Land Appeals, and that the company may also request a stay.

“Even though Cemex has the option to appeal the denied one-year extension, the July 31, 2020, date is a landmark victory for the City of Santa Clarita, the community and our local environment,” Bob Kellar, Councilmember and Cemex City Council Ad Hoc Committee member, said in a prepared statement. “As of that date, time will be up and there will no longer be active mining contracts for Soledad Canyon.”

This latest development comes after a pair of decisions in December 2019, in which BLM stated for the current mining contract, and the prior 10-year contract, no actual production had occurred and no annual payments in lieu of production were made, and therefore annual in lieu of production payments were due. BLM is demanding $6.3 million for CEMEX’s first 10-year contract, which expired in July 2010. In addition, BLM is also collecting the $700,000 bid deposit, made by CEMEX, as forfeiture, for the full purchase value of the first contract owed to BLM of $7 million.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.