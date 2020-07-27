CHP attempts to use spike strip in pursuit ending in Santa Clarita

While spike strips didn’t make the stop, California Highway Patrol officers ultimately arrested a man on suspicion of car theft after a pursuit on Interstate 5 and State Route 126 early Monday morning.

CHP Altadena officers initially learned of a vehicle reported stolen out of Rialto at 2:11 a.m. Monday. After chasing the suspect on various Los Angeles County freeways, the driver entered the Hollywood Freeway, Highway 170, and began heading north.

CHP Newhall-area officers were asked to take over the pursuit as it continued on the 170, allegedly at approximately 80-90 mph, according to officers.

CHP Newhall detains a driver following a pursuit in the early morning hours on Monday. Photos by Rick McClure.

“CHP Newhall was notified (2:49 a.m.) that it was coming north on I-5 freeway, and we began getting into position,” said Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP Newhall office. “We took over the pursuit at (2:57 a.m.) on northbound 5 at Roxford Street.”

Officers attempted to use a spike strip at the truck scales on Interstate 5, near Highway 126, but were unsuccessful, according to Greengard.

However, soon after the spike strip was deployed and the driver of the vehicle had hopped on the 126, the driver decided to surrender to officers.

“We pursued the stolen 2012 gray Honda Civic till the northbound 5 at the SR-126, at which point, the vehicle ran out of gas and the solo occupant driver was taken into custody,” said Greengard.

The driver, also from Rialto, was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for grand theft auto and DUI, Greengard said.