City announces filing period for 2020 City Council election

Santa Clarita officials announced Tuesday the filing period for the 2020 City Council election opens July 13.

Registered voters in the city will have the opportunity to elect two Santa Clarita council members for a term of four years each. These seats are presently occupied by incumbents Mayor Cameron Smyth and Councilman Bob Kellar.

The general municipal election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election, will take place Nov. 3.

The filing period for residents interested in running will close Friday, Aug. 7. In the event that any incumbent council member does not file by 5 p.m. on that date, the filing period for all nonincumbent candidates will be extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Prospective candidates must secure the signatures of 20 to 40 registered city voters prior to filing nomination papers.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paper must be a registered voter residing in the city at the time the nomination paper is issued. Each eligible voter may nominate up to two prospective candidates. The top two vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office Dec. 8, 2020, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

There is no charge for filing nomination documents, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

This year will include a virtual candidate orientation to replace the in-person 45-minute appointments held during the nomination period due to social distancing measures still in place.

Prospective candidates should call the city Clerk’s Office at 661-259-CITY to schedule appointments to obtain and to return materials for candidacy. For more information on the 2020 General Municipal Election, including the results of past elections, visit votesantaclarita.com.