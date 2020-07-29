City: Softball fields to close until further notice for noncompliance

All softball fields within Santa Clarita will close starting Friday until further notice due to noncompliance with the current public health order following a recent surge in visitors that include some from outside of the area, city officials announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the health agency that oversees Santa Clarita, continues to prohibit gatherings of any kind in an effort to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, city officials said Santa Clarita has kept its parks and trails open “due to the diligence of residents” in following safety measures such as physical distancing and wearing masks, but due to a rise in activities in the fields, they had to close.

“(I)n response to an increase in the amount of club/travel, youth and adult sports teams holding practices and organized competitions at parks, including a number of groups coming to Santa Clarita from out of the area, all softball fields at city of Santa Clarita parks will be closed beginning Friday, July 31, 2020, until further notice,” read the statement.

Signage will be placed at kiosks and on each softball diamond alerting the public to the closures. Grass fields separate from softball fields will remain open for activities involving members of the same household, city officials said.

“Residents are also reminded that parks in the city of Santa Clarita are open from dawn until dusk only,” the statement added.

For more information, call the city’s Field and Reservations office at 661-250-3710 or email [email protected].