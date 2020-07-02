COBRA operation nets 23 arrests

An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.

The operation, according to Sheriff’s Station officials, followed a similarly successful operation Friday.

“COBRA hit the streets again (Tuesday) night, going back to areas in the SCV that gang activity had been reported in or gang members were said to be hanging out at,” said station spokeswoman Shirley Miller in a social media post.

Brass knuckles that were allegedly found on suspects during the Tuesday night COBRA operation. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The arrests made ranged in gender and age, with the youngest person arrested being 13 years old and the oldest being 42 years old.

The arrest charges ranged from suspicion of felony theft, to felony weapon, narcotics and drinking in public charges.

Additionally, during a single traffic stop, deputies made four arrests on the 28400 block of Sand Canyon Road, near the Arco gas station.

“They had made contact with four occupants in it,” said Miller. “They asked (the driver) if she was on parole — turns out she was on parole for robbery.”

One of the passengers, a 22-year-old woman, was suspected of also being on probation for assault and was allegedly found in possession of metal knuckles. In addition to the weapon, the suspects were also allegedly found in possession of open alcoholic containers, as well as methamphetamine, heroin, a scale and baggies.

Three of the felony arrests were made on suspicion of various charges, as well as a misdemeanor.

Drugs that were allegedly found on suspects during the Tuesday night COBRA operation. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In addition to these arrests, Miller said the Tuesday night operation differed from the Friday night operation due to the number of juveniles arrested. On Tuesday, five of those arrested were teenagers.

“Some of them were possibly gang members, some of them were possibly associated with gang members,” said Miller. “Obviously, they’re all hanging out with the wrong types of crowds.”

In total for Tuesday night’s operation, seven of the 23 arrests were felony arrests, according to Miller.