COC announces fall 2020 registration underway

After an unprecedented spring semester brought forth by the COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons officials announced registration for the fall semester is underway with most courses to be offered remotely.

“(A)s of this moment, we know things can change quickly, but our plan is to begin the fall semester with most instruction and services online,” Jasmine Ruys, associate vice president of enrollment services, said in a video statement on the institution’s website. “Although businesses are starting to reopen, colleges must abide by orders issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

Most courses will be offered online, as the college has adapted to the switch since closing the campus in March.

“We have converted many courses to be taught online, including both lectures and labs, to create safe classroom environments for our students and faculty in disciplines that normally require hands-on instruction,” Omar Torres, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college, said in a prepared statement.

An estimated 110 of the 2,000 class sections that require hands-on learning will be allowed to meet in person for the fall semester, which includes nursing, emergency medical technicians, welding and construction management, said Ruys.

For those courses, strict health and safety precautions, such as limiting the number of students, requiring social distancing and enforcing personal protective measures, will be implemented.

Fall semester classes, priced at $46 per unit, are scheduled to commence Monday, Aug. 24, and run through Saturday, Dec. 12. Courses designed to meet the needs of working adults are set to run from September through October, according to a COC news release Monday.

COC’s hybrid approach comes as California Institute of the Arts also shared a three-model class return for the fall semester, which will include remote learning, blended courses in small groups and some fully in-person classes.

To see a complete class schedule and to enroll, visit canyons.edu.