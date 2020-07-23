County COVID-19 tally nears 170K; rate of diagnoses steadies

Los Angeles County has 168,848 cases of COVID-19 and 4,262 related deaths to date after Public Health officials reported Thursday 2,014 new cases and 49 new deaths.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, 29 new diagnoses were reported in the last 24 hours, with 25 in the city of Santa Clarita and two each in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch.

Of the 49 new deaths countywide: 30 people were over the age of 65; 10 were between the ages of 41 and 65; and seven were between the ages of 18 and 40.

Hospitalizations have consistently remained at more than 2,200 over the past five days. Public Health officials reported Thursday that of the 2,210 currently admitted, 28% of individuals are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators.

The seven-day average positivity rate has also remained flat at just below 8.5%, which Public Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday consistency was better than an increase.

“While this rate still is higher than what we’d like it to be, it offers some evidence that we may be returning to slowing the spread and that our efforts and sacrifices are making a difference,” he said during a media conference.

Still, officials urge that “business owners and residents must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19” because “this virus is easily transmitted among people in contact with each other.”

Public Health has a dedicated call line for COVID-19 cases. Those who are positive for the virus and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services can call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

SCV data breakdown

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that 138 tests had been conducted in the last 48 hours, totaling 4,931 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 574 returned positive and 5,224 were negative, while 302 remained pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 150 people have recovered and 25 remained at the hospital — a decrease of one since Monday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totals 4,062 as of Thursday, which broken down into region were as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,903

Unincorporated – Acton: 40

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 17

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 69

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,842 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus: 12

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 99

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 39

Unincorporated – Valencia: 31

