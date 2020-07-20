Countywide COVID-19 cases up more than 3K Monday, 22K in preceding week

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases continues to climb rapidly — with more than 3,000 new cases announced Monday — Los Angeles County officials are imploring residents to follow public health orders designed to reduce the spread of the disease.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported a total of 5,618 new cases countywide — 53 of which were in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Monday, the county added 3,160 new cases to the countywide total, bringing the total number of confirmed cases countywide to 159,045 since the onset of the pandemic. In the SCV, 26 additional cases were reported Monday, bringing the total to 3,942.

In the seven days prior to Monday, 22,690 new confirmed cases were announced countywide.

“The virus is here to stay,” 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said Monday during the county’s livestreamed weekly COVID-19 briefing. “We have to recognize that the virus is in the community, and even as we begin to reopen you have to recognize that you cannot let your guard down.”

Public Health officials reported a total of 48 additional COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, and nine more on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 4,104 since the pandemic began. Of those who died in the last 24 hours, six were over the age of 65 and two were between the ages of 41-65. Six of the patients over 65 and two of those 41-65 had underlying health conditions.

In addition, for the fourth consecutive day Public Health reported the highest number of hospitalizations, with 2,232 people currently hospitalized. Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer echoed Barger’s plea for residents to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks when outside the home.

“The simple and personal actions we all take are very powerful and they have never been more important,” Ferrer said during the briefing. “I know it’s frustrating, but our actions as a community can help us get back onto our recovery journey.”

Testing results are available for more than 1.5 million individuals, 10% of whom tested positive, and the county is averaging 20,000 tests per day, Ferrer said.

Newsom weighs in

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that L.A. County is still one of 33 counties in California being closely monitored during the reopening process, as its coronavirus data trends have continued to not meet the threshold since the state’s monitoring list was released on June 15.

This comes as California has seen a 19% increase in hospitalizations statewide over the last 14 days, as well as a 12% increase in ICU admissions over the same period, Newsom said.

“We are seeing a reduction in the rate of growth, but a rate of growth nonetheless, which only reinforces the seriousness of this moment and the importance of taking personal responsibility,” Newsom added. “We have to minimize our mixing, we have to minimize the transmission of this disease, we have to minimize that by practicing physical distancing (and) wearing face coverings.”

Santa Clarita Valley cases

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that more than 150 tests had been conducted in the preceding 48 hours, totaling 4,482 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 495 returned positive, an increase of 41 in the preceding 48 hours, and 4,201 negative, an increase of 191, while 458 remained pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 140 people have recovered and 23 remained at the hospital — an increase of eight since July 13.

On Monday, 20 new cases were reported in the city of Santa Clarita, two each in Acton and the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country, and one each in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,942 on Monday. Broken down into region, the totals were as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,788

Unincorporated – Acton: 38

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 63

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,835 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus: 11

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 91

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 37

Unincorporated – Valencia: 29

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.