COVID-19 graphic snapshot: Wednesday update

The following graphics are regularly updated to provide a visual representation of the coronavirus trends and impacts in Los Angeles County and the Santa Clarita Valley. Last update 5 p.m. Wednesday:

Because of delays and flaws in the county’s reporting of confirmed cases in Castaic vs. the Pitchess Detention Center, the following graphic is not updated daily. About 60% of the confirmed cases attributed to the Santa Clarita Valley are from the Pitchess Detention Center. Last update: June 17