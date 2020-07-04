Cub Scout pack plants 400 American Flags in local neighborhoods

Every year, Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 494 make sure the hundreds of spectators of the Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade have American flags to wave during the traditional event.

This year, with safety measures prohibiting public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was canceled, but that did not stop the Cub Scout pack from showing a little patriotism with a contactless twist on Saturday.

“The entire pack is not able to assemble together as the Boy Scouts of America’s local council, (and the) West Los Angeles County Council issued guidance last week prohibiting any kind of assembly because of increased COVID concerns,” said Cubmaster William Sears in a statement.

An American flag with a Happy 4th of July greeting from Cub Scout Pack 494 on Juniper Springs Drive in Canyon Country in honor of the fourth of July on Saturday, July, 04, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Ten Scouts and their families each set out to plant an estimated 400 American flags on lawns in their neighborhoods in celebration of Independence Day and to keep their annual tradition alive, said Sears.

“With the parade not happening, what could we do instead? It’s kind of a crazy time so we thought it was a good idea to give neighbors a chance to rally around the flag and hopefully bring a smile to their faces and see the kids from a distance,” said Sears.

The Cub Scouts teamed up with local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6885, who purchased all the flags, to make it happen, he added.

“We got a ton of really nice neighbors who either drove by and honked (and) waved, or who came out and thanked us and wished us a Happy Fourth,” said den leader Lauren Dilles.

“It’s great to see their appreciation for our efforts,” added Sears.