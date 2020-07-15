Family Promise of SCV names Wong as VP

After serving on the board of directors since late 2019, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has elected Kieran Wong to the position of vice president, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Wong, a resident of Santa Clarita since 1999, is a financial professional with Prosperitas, where he specializes in creating customized portfolios for his clients in developing their action plans, and serves as a Parks and Recreation commissioner for the city. He is also an avid triathlete and participates in races around the country, read a news release from the nonprofit.

“The current pandemic has made our work in assisting local homeless children and their families even more urgent but has also made it more difficult to provide services,” board President Lance O’Keefe said in a prepared statement. “Kieran brings energy and new ideas to our organization now when we need it most.”

“As the newly elected vice president of the Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley board of directors, I’m looking forward to making a real and permanent impact in the lives of families who are homeless in our community,” said Wong in a statement.

Family Promise of SCV is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, shelter and services to homeless families. They partner with local businesses, residents, service organizations and faith communities to assist families as they work to find jobs, housing, support services and self-sufficiency.

For more information about Family Promise of SCV, visit familypromisescv.org.