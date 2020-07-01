Brush fire breaks out in Agua Dulce, spreads to over 150 acres

A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday.

The brush fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road in Agua Dulce.

Units on the scene first reported a 4- to 5-acre blaze, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. However, by 3:30 p.m. the fire had reached 150-200 acres, according to Marvin Lim, also of the Fire Department.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate of speed and no structures are threatened.

The fire, due to its proximity to the Rowher Flats Off-Highway Motor Vehicle trail, has been given the moniker of #RowherIC.

The fire is being handled by the Angeles National Forest fire teams, with Los Angeles County Fire Department assisting.

Air units have been called in to assist those on the ground.