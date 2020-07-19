Four SCV businesses burglarized on same night

At least four different businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley were burglarized Wednesday in the early morning hours.

Around 3:45 a.m., Pizza Di Marco 2, located on the 23700 block of Newhall Avenue, was broken into, with surveillance videos showing two suspects breaking the doors of the locale.

“They broke two register computers, they took the register and they broke my printers and front door,” owner Hendrika Manrique said, adding that it equates to about $3,000 to $4,000 in losses.

Manrique has run the restaurant with her daughters for the past four years and says they haven’t had the best of luck so far.

Pizza Di Marco 2, located on the 23700 block of Newhall Avenue, was one of at least four restaurants that was burglarized in the early morning hours Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Courtesy

“We haven’t had a break. … This is the fourth or fifth time they have broken into my store in the last three years,” Manrique said, adding that the suspects were never caught. “So every time, I had to pay out of my pocket for the doors and everything that they took.”

The restaurant wasn’t the only victim, as just two doors down, La Michocana Newhall was also burglarized that morning, and an employee of the ice cream shop confirmed as much Sunday.

Just 4 miles away on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, two more restaurants, Achita Sushi and Life Thai Fusion, were also burglarized around 3 to 4 a.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials via social media.

“Upsetting to see family-owned businesses victimized, and all the more so when it’s already tough times,” the post read. “Please continue to support these restaurants, as well as other area businesses, they need you now more than ever.”

Manrique said she has spoken to the owners of all three restaurants and believes it was the same suspects who broke into all four locations.

“They sent me the videos from their stores, and they’re the same guys,” Manrique added. “Two guys, they had the same car and they broke the doors in the same way.”

The owners of the other three restaurants were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

