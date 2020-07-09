Garage fire reported in Canyon Country, emergency personnel responding

A garage fire broke out at a residence in Canyon Country on Thursday, resulting in first responders and gas company officials responding to the scene.

The fire was first reported at 10:28 a.m. on the 18000 block of Nearbrook Street, near the intersection of Altamere Avenue and Crossglade Avenue.

“It was declared a working fire at 10:37 a.m.,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It’s a garage fire.”

Firefighters responding to a garage fire on the 18000 block of Nearbrook Street in Canyon Country on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The fire was a part of a single-story family residence, and was contained to the detached garage by 10:46 a.m., Lua said.

Southern California Gas Co. was en route to the scene by 10:40 a.m., according to Lua.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.