Garcia to discuss first months in office in tele-town hall

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday plans to deliver an update on his first 60 days in office and discuss current issues important to the community via a teleconference on Thursday, July 23.

“I believe that transparency is extremely important when it comes to representing California’s 25th District,” said Garcia in a prepared statement. “This town hall is an opportunity to share with my constituents what is happening in Washington, D.C., and to get their feedback on the important issues facing our community and our nation right now.”

The congressman joined the House in mid-May to complete former Rep. Katie Hill’s unfinished term, which expires Jan. 3. Garcia is also continuing his run against Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, for the November election to earn a seat for the new House term.

The congressional town hall has been scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. on Thursday. To RSVP, visit mikegarcia.house.gov/tele-townhall-signup.