Horse falls down hillside in Saugus, animal rescue teams called out

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

First responders went to a call for an animal rescue after a horse fell down a hillside and became trapped along a fence in Saugus on Saturday. 

The call for the animal rescue was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 10:30 a.m., near Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way.

The horse had fallen onto its back against a fence, becoming trapped, after it had slid down the hillside. 

Both Urban Search and Rescue and L.A. County Fire Department Animal Care responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS