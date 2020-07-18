Horse falls down hillside in Saugus, animal rescue teams called out

First responders went to a call for an animal rescue after a horse fell down a hillside and became trapped along a fence in Saugus on Saturday.

The call for the animal rescue was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 10:30 a.m., near Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way.

The horse had fallen onto its back against a fence, becoming trapped, after it had slid down the hillside.

Both Urban Search and Rescue and L.A. County Fire Department Animal Care responded to the scene.