L.A. County continues to see high number of COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday 2,758 additional COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in L.A. County to 143,009.

“We are in an alarming and dangerous phase in this pandemic here in L.A. County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “These alarming trends reflect behaviors from three weeks ago, and it will take several weeks to see if our behavior now, including the rollback of previously opened sectors, slows the spread of the virus.”

In addition, Public Health reported 44 new deaths countywide, bringing the total deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,932.

Of those who died: 27 were over the age of 65, 25 of whom had underlying health conditions; 13 were between the ages of 41-65, eight of whom had underlying health conditions; and one was between the ages of 18-40 and had underlying health conditions. The remaining deaths were reported by the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments.

On Tuesday, there were 2,103 people hospitalized in L.A. County — the highest number of hospitalizations reported in a day and a figure that remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen a month ago — with 27% in the ICU and 19% on ventilators.

“In the last few weeks, hospitalizations have increased significantly, and we are on an upward trajectory,” Ferrer said. “The shift from declining rates to increasing rates happened very rapidly. And we now see a three-day average of over 2,000 people hospitalized on a given day, which is more people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 than at any other point during the pandemic.”

Testing results are available for more than 1.4 million individuals, with 9% of all people testing positive, while the seven-day rolling average daily positivity rate is now at 9.8%, per Public Health.

At the beginning of June, the seven-day average of new cases was 1,452, and has now increased to an average of 2,859 new cases per day, Ferrer said.

“This is double where we were at the beginning of June, and it’s higher than it has been at any point in the pandemic,” she added. “The seven-day average paints a clear picture of what’s happening these last few weeks, which really is that we continue to see a sharp increase in what we call community transmission.”

This comes as Ferrer says Public Health officials are worried that there will be an increase in deaths, as the number of hospitalizations continues to increase.

“What we do today impacts our lives and the weeks and the months ahead,” Ferrer added. “We’re just not able to continue on our recovery journey without everyone doing their part. Keeping businesses open is only possible if we can get back to slowing the spread.”

Public Health is also expanding the county’s testing sites by 65% over the next couple of weeks, with the entirety of that expansion focused on areas of high need, as well as adding access at existing testing locations, according to Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county director of health services.

In the SCV, a total of 3,708 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Tuesday, while 39 deaths had been reported locally, ahead of an update expected Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Monday, which showed that around 400 tests have been conducted since July 8, totalling 4,316 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 454 returned positive and 4,010 negative, while 484 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 137 people have recovered and 15 remained at the hospital — an increase of four since last week.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,708 on Tuesday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,622

Unincorporated – Acton: 34

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 57

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,822 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus: 11

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 82

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 24

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.