L.A. County reports 7,232 new cases for Thursday to Saturday

County Public Health officials touted improved data processing, which they say counted 7,232 new cases over three days, in a news release Sunday evening.

The cases include: 2,643 cases reported Thursday; 3,187 cases for Friday, a new one-day high; and 1,402 cases Saturday.

A more detailed analysis, including a breakdown of where the cases were reported from, was not available Sunday, but expected Monday, according to officials.

There was also a slight uptick in hospitalizations: As of Saturday, there were 1,921 people confirmed with COVID-19 hospitalized; 28% of these people are in the ICU; and 18% are on ventilators.

There were also 30 additional deaths reported, but that figure is expected to be low as there are additional cases awaiting official verification, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

Bars remain closed, however retail operations for breweries, brew pubs and wineries may remain open, officials posted Sunday. Additionally, face coverings and gloves must be worn at fitness facilities at all times.