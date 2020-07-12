L.A. County sees more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 3,322 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours Sunday, with 56 of those cases coming from the Santa Clarita Valley.

This brings the total in L.A. County to 133,549, while the total in the SCV climbed to at least 3,622.

In addition, Public Health reported 18 new deaths countywide, bringing the total to 3,809 deaths related to COVID-19.

Of those who died: 14 were over the age of 65 years old, 10 of whom had underlying health conditions; two were between the ages of 41 and 65, one who had underlying health conditions. The remaining deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach, which have their own public health departments.

There are currently 2,093 people hospitalized in L.A. County, 26% of whom are in the ICU and 19% of whom are on ventilators, a figure that remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen a month ago.

Testing results are available for over 1.3 million individuals, with 9% of all people testing positive,per Public Health.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released weekly tallies Wednesday, showing that more than 660 tests have been conducted over the past week, totalling 3,936 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 415 returned positive and 3,671 negatives, while 407 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 132 people have recovered and 11 remained at the hospital — a decrease of eight over the previous seven days.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,622 on Sunday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,548

Unincorporated – Acton: 34

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 54

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,819 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Saugus: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 80

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 22

