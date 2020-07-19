L.A. County sees new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced Sunday 2,848 additional COVID-19 cases countywide, 53% of which occurred in people under the age of 41. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in L.A. County to 155,887.

In addition, Public Health reported the highest number of new hospitalizations in a day, with 2,216 people currently hospitalized, surpassing the 2,193 record high seen on Wednesday. This is the fifth consecutive day that more than 2,100 hospitalizations have been reported and the first time since the start of the outbreak that hospitalizations surpassed 2,200.

Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators.

“We continue to reach concerning milestones, and today, we are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement Sunday. “Right now, young adults are being hospitalized at a rate not seen before. No matter how young you are, you are vulnerable to this virus. I urge everyone to take collective responsibility — stay physically apart from people you don’t live with, properly wear a face covering when you are outside your home but stay home as much as possible.”

Public Health also announced 11 new deaths related to the virus countywide, bringing the total to 4,095.

Of those who died in the last 24 hours, eight were over the age of 65 and three were between the ages of 41-65 — all of whom had underlying health conditions.

Testing results are available for over 1.5 million individuals, with 10% of all people testing positive, an increase in 1% from previously reported figures, while the majority of all cases have occurred in people under the age of 41, with over 52%, or 77,000 people, infected with COVID-19, per Public Health.

Santa Clarita Valley cases

The Santa Clarita Valley saw 30 additional cases reported in the last 24 hours, with 27 in the city of Santa Clarita, and one each in Acton, Canyon Country and Castaic.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that more than 150 tests had been conducted in the past 48 hours, totaling 4,482 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 495 returned positive, an increase of 41 in the past 48 hours, and 4,201 negative, an increase in 191, while 458 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 140 people have recovered and 23 remained at the hospital — an increase of eight since Monday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,916 on Sunday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,788

Unincorporated – Acton: 38

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 63

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,835 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus: 11

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 91

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 37

Unincorporated – Valencia: 29

