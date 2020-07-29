Man gets 10 years in DUI death

A 22-year-old Canyon Country man who took a plea deal in the vehicular manslaughter death of a 21-year-old Canyon Country woman in early 2019 received 10 years in prison at his sentencing hearing.

Meaghan York was killed Feb. 12, 2019, when a car driven by Joshua David Austin caused a three-way collision involving his Ford Ranger pickup, a Toyota Prius and York’s Hyundai Elantra near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Sand Canyon roads.

Austin pleaded no contest, which is treated the same as a guilty plea, to two counts: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

He’s due back in court for a restitution hearing Aug. 12.

York worked with children for the ministry at Real Life Church in Valencia and attended classes in child care at College of the Canyons.

“She loved kids,” according to her sister Paxtyn York. “She always had a love for kids. She loved God.”

Bubbly and funny were the words Paxtyn used to describe her sister, with “an amazing heart, very loving and loyal.”

Jim Holt contributed to this report.