Motorcyclist down near Central Park

A motorcyclist was involved in a traffic collision near Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday.

The collision was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:53 p.m., near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way.

One person sits on the curb as he is treated before being transported by ambulance after a motorcycle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday, July15, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:57 p.m. to find that a single rider on a motorcycle had fallen off their bike closer to Central Park, according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The rider was transported to the hospital, said Bennett. His health status remains unknown, but the patient was conscious and breathing.

One person is transported by ambulance after a motorcycle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday, July15, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal