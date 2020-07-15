Motorcyclist down near Central Park

A motorcyclist was involved in a traffic collision near Central Park in Saugus on Wednesday.
The collision was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:53 p.m., near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:57 p.m. to find that a single rider on a motorcycle had fallen off their bike closer to Central Park, according to Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
The rider was transported to the hospital, said Bennett. His health status remains unknown, but the patient was conscious and breathing.
