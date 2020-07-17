Newsom says monitored counties cannot open school campuses in the fall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that counties being monitored by the state, of which L.A. County is one, are not allowed to open their school campuses in the fall.

Newsom said that if a county has not been placed on a list being monitored by the state for worsening coronavirus trends, of which there are 33, they will not be allowed to reopen for on-campus classes until they have not been on the list for 14 straight days.

Counties that are not on the list, and allowed to reopen, will need to follow strict guidelines in order to reopen to ensure the safety of their students and staff, Newsom said.

“Learning in the state of California is non-negotiable,” said Newsom.

There are more than 6 million students within California school districts. Two Santa Clarita Valley school districts, the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Castaic Union School District, have already announced that they will be using an online format for the beginning of the 2020 fall semester/trimester.

In addition to all school staff, students in 3rd grade and above must wear masks, Newsom said. Masks are optional, but strongly encouraged, for students in the second grade or below.

“Our students, our teachers, our staff and certainly parents, we all prefer classroom instruction for obvious reasons,” said Newsom. “But only if it can be done safely.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.