One person sent to hospital after reported stabbing

One person was transported to the hospital following reports of a stabbing in Newhall Wednesday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Avenida Dorena and Lyons Avenue in Newhall just before 9 p.m., according to spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene for reports of a stabbing victim, according to supervisor Leslie Lua.

The victim, a man in his 50s, had a non-life threatening stab wound on his shoulder, Miller added.

“One patient was transported at 9:10 p.m.,” Lua said.

This incident remains under investigation.

