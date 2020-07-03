Proposed 375-home project in Saugus moved for Planning Commission discussion in August

The city of Santa Clarita has extended the time to mid-August for the Planning Commission to discuss whether it will approve a 375-home proposal in Saugus.

After their June 2 meeting, commissioners sought to receive additional information about the project relating to questions raised about traffic and evacuation measures, and requested more project renderings by June 7 before possibly handing it to the City Council for a vote.

City staff is recommending that the Planning Commission continue the discussion until Aug. 18 “to allow staff and the applicant additional time to address and respond to both the project and draft (environmental impact report) comments,” according to the city agenda report.

The 74.66-acre housing project, proposed by developer Bouquet Canyon Project Owner LLC, consists of 375 attached and detached two-story, for-sale homes with related infrastructure, dedicated open space areas, trails and recreation areas.

The proposed site is located in Saugus on the east side of Bouquet Canyon Road and south of Copper Hill Drive, according to the project description. The proposal also suggests closing off a section of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Pam Court and Hob Court, as well as the construction of a new alignment of the road.

The project has received mixed reactions among community members, with some concerned about possible decreases in home values and increased traffic, while others voiced support, saying it will allow millennials to access affordable housing in the area.

Feedback from surrounding neighbors prompted developers to change the project from 450 units with three-story homes to the proposed 375 homes. Commissioners are now seeking additional community feedback for further review in August.