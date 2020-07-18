Public Health: 11,000 children and teens have been infected with COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported Saturday that since the onset of the pandemic, 11,000 children and teens have been infected with COVID-19.

The Santa Clarita Valley saw 23 more cases be reported across both incorporated and unincorporated communities in the last day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,886.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that more than 150 tests have been conducted in the past 48 hours, totaling 4,482 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 495 returned positive, an increase of 41 in the past 48 hours, and 4,201 negative, an increase in 191, while 458 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 140 people have recovered and 23 remained at the hospital — an increase of eight since Monday.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, there have been 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases reported countywide. This brings the cumulative total number of cases to 153,041 and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 4,084.

““For the families that are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we grieve with you and you are in my thoughts,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, in a statement issued Saturday. “We continue to see concerning data, including data that shows us that younger people are contributing to the increased spread of COVID-19.”

Currently, there are 21,888 confirmed cases that have had to be hospitalized, 28% of those people are in the iCU and 18% require ventilators. Data shows that the 18-40 year old age group continue to be hospitalized at the highest rate.

Throughout the country, .7% to 9.1% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Of those who died within the last day countywide, 25 people were over the age of 65 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two people who died were between the ages 18 and 40. 31 people had underlying health conditions.

The mortality rate countywide is now at 2.66% among confirmed cases.

Santa Clarita Valley cases

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,886 on Saturday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,761

Unincorporated – Acton: 37

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 62

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,834 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus: 11

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 91

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 37

Unincorporated – Valencia: 29

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.