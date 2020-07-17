Public Health reports 62 new deaths, 2,885 new cases countywide

After reporting more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Friday an additional 2,885 diagnoses over the last 24 hours and 62 new deaths.

To date, the overall totals reached 150,319 and 4,047, respectively. Of those who died, 93% had underlying health conditions.

In the SCV, 31 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with 23 in the city of Santa Clarita, three in Castaic, two in Stevenson Ranch, and one each in Canyon Country, Val Verde and Valencia. The death toll stands at 41.

Hospitalizations slightly decreased in the last 24 hours from 2,173 to 2,122, of which 26% of people were in the ICU and 18% on ventilators.

Testing results are available for more than 1,465,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

Public Health officials also announced that they continue to monitor for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which has affected a number of people of ages 21 and under and is condition where different body parts can become inflamed in those exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19. A total of 15 cases have been affected in individuals with a median age of 8 years, 7 months old.

“Those who are affected with MIS-C are rare, but we are monitoring for this devasting condition,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “I also want to warn parents that even though our children and teens may not show the same symptoms and illness of COVID-19 when compared to older people, they can spread COVID-19 like anyone else and should wear face coverings if they are 2 years old and older, and they should continue to practice physical distancing and avoid gathering with people outside of their household.”

Her statement comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that schools in more than 30 counties, including L.A. County, on the state’s watch list, cannot resume in-person learning next month, prompting the county to modify its health officer order to reflect California’s latest directive.

“Residents need to make sure they are doing their part as well,” read a Public Health news release. “Residents should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep 6 feet apart from others not in their household when out in public, and wash hands frequently.”

SCV breakdown

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,863 on Friday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,743

Unincorporated – Acton: 37

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 61

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,833 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus: 11

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 90

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 36

Unincorporated – Valencia: 28

