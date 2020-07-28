Santa Clarita courthouse shuts down due to water main break

The Santa Clarita Courthouse was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break.

In a news release distributed Tuesday afternoon by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, officials said the water main break would result in the court’s closure for the remainder of the day.

“Unresolved matters on today’s calendar will be handled at the San Fernando Courthouse located at 900 Third St.,” read the news release.

Officials had not yet commented as of the publication of this article whether the court would be open Wednesday.