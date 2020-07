A 26-year-old Santa Clarita woman who was missing since June 2 has been found, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Friday.

“Ms. Ashley Bebe Nicole has been found. We would like to thank everyone that assisted with the search,” read an advisory from the LASD’s Homicide Bureau.

Nichole was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court at 3:10 a.m. Her possible destination was Irvine, officials said at the time of her search.