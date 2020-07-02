Santa Clarita under air quality advisory; third in a week

For the third time in the last week, the Santa Clarita Valley is under an air quality advisory, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

On Friday and Saturday of last week, air quality advisories were issued for the SCV, and once again Public Health is saying that Friday’s air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis advised people living or working in the area with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

“Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible,” said a Public Health news release about the advisory.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.